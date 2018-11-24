Cricket

Starc replaces Stanlake for India decider

By Opta
Mitchell Starc
Australia have selected Mitchell Starc as Billy Stanlake's replacement against India after the quick suffered an ankle injury

Sydney, November 24: Mitchell Starc has replaced injured fast bowler Billy Stanlake in Australia's squad for the series-deciding Twenty20 international against India in Sydney on Sunday.

Stanlake hurt his ankle during the warm-up ahead of Friday's rain-interrupted match in Melbourne. Having sat out that contest, which was eventually abandoned, the 24-year-old quick will also play no part in the finale at the SCG.

Instead, there will be a rare foray into the shortest format of the international game for Starc, the left-arm paceman. His last home T20 appearance came in 2014, and he has not played a T20 for Australia since 2016.

" got so much experience in the limited-overs games ... and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch said on Saturday.

"We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."

India must win in Sydney to level the series at 1-1 after Australia took the opener by four runs in Brisbane.

    Saturday, November 24, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
