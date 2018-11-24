Starc replaces Stanlake for India decider

Stanlake hurt his ankle during the warm-up ahead of Friday's rain-interrupted match in Melbourne. Having sat out that contest, which was eventually abandoned, the 24-year-old quick will also play no part in the finale at the SCG.

Instead, there will be a rare foray into the shortest format of the international game for Starc, the left-arm paceman. His last home T20 appearance came in 2014, and he has not played a T20 for Australia since 2016.

" got so much experience in the limited-overs games ... and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch said on Saturday.

"We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."

India must win in Sydney to level the series at 1-1 after Australia took the opener by four runs in Brisbane.