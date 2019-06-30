ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Jonny Bairstow answers critics with sublime hundred

Bairstow attracted criticism in the week leading up to the crucial Edgbaston clash for saying people were waiting for England to fail, the hosts having suffered successive damaging defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.

Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss dangerous Roy

Former captain Michael Vaughan slammed his mindset as "negative and pathetic" following those remarks but Bairstow was nothing but positive as he and Jason Roy got England off to a fantastic start.

They piled on 160 for the first wicket and, shortly after the returning Roy fell to Kuldeep Yadav, Bairstow reached his first World Cup hundred from 90 balls.

Bairstow was eventually caught at deep point off Mohammed Shami for 111, leaving England 205-2 after 31.4 overs and set for a substantial total on a wonderful batting pitch.

Jadeja dived brilliantly low to his left at long-on as Roy attempted to cart Kuldeep - playing in his 50th ODI - down the ground, but there will be concern over the fitness of Rahul as India look set to chase a massive total.