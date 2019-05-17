Cricket

England Vs Pakistan: Imam receives all-clear after nasty elbow blow

By Opta
imam - Cropped

London, May 17: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has received the all-clear after suffering a nasty blow to the elbow against England in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge.

Imam was forced to retire hurt in the fourth over on Friday when a short ball from Mark Wood caught him flush on the left elbow.

The 23-year-old was in clear discomfort after the injury and taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray, raising doubts over his fitness for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, but Pakistan later reported he had avoided serious damage.

1
44035

A post on the official Twitter page of the Pakistan Cricket Board read: "Imam injury update. Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital for X-ray. All X-rays are clear. Swelling on his left arm only."

The news is a welcome boost for Pakistan, who begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies – also at Trent Bridge – on May 31.

 
PAK 340/7 (50.0) vs ENG
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
