England Vs Pakistan: Imam receives all-clear after nasty elbow blow

Imam was forced to retire hurt in the fourth over on Friday when a short ball from Mark Wood caught him flush on the left elbow.

The 23-year-old was in clear discomfort after the injury and taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray, raising doubts over his fitness for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, but Pakistan later reported he had avoided serious damage.

A post on the official Twitter page of the Pakistan Cricket Board read: "Imam injury update. Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital for X-ray. All X-rays are clear. Swelling on his left arm only."

The news is a welcome boost for Pakistan, who begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies – also at Trent Bridge – on May 31.