Cricket

Proteas remain winless as Windies clash washed out

By
The Rose Bowl
South Africa's search for a first win in the 2019 Cricket World Cup goes on after their match with West Indies fell victim to rain.

Rose Bowl, June 10: South Africa's slim hopes of reaching the Cricket World Cup semi-finals were dented further as their match with West Indies was washed out on Monday after only 45 deliveries at the Rose Bowl.

Heavy rain in Hampshire put paid to proceedings after a start that promised much, with the Proteas reduced to 29 for two.

Sheldon Cottrell's pace proved too much for both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, but it would all be in vain as both sides had to settle for a point apiece from a game abandoned with no result.

West Indies return to action at the Rose Bowl against England on Friday.

South Africa, who are still without a win in the tournament and staring at a likely group-stage elimination, travel to Cardiff to face Afghanistan the following day.

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
