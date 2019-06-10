Proteas remain winless as Windies clash washed out

Special page | Schedule | Squad

Heavy rain in Hampshire put paid to proceedings after a start that promised much, with the Proteas reduced to 29 for two.

Sheldon Cottrell's pace proved too much for both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, but it would all be in vain as both sides had to settle for a point apiece from a game abandoned with no result.

1

43658

West Indies return to action at the Rose Bowl against England on Friday.

South Africa, who are still without a win in the tournament and staring at a likely group-stage elimination, travel to Cardiff to face Afghanistan the following day.