Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Swarm of bees interrupts Sri Lanka-South Africa game at The Riverside

By Opta
ICC World Cup 2019: Swarm of bees interrupts Sri Lanka-South Africa game at The Riverside

London, June 28: A bizarre incident at the first Cricket World Cup match at The Riverside saw bees interrupt Sri Lanka's innings against South Africa on Friday (June 28).

In the 48th over of Sri Lanka's 203 all out, a swarm of bees came across the stadium, prompting players and umpires to take evasive action and hit the ground.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Laughter broke out in the stands as the supporters were treated to the odd sight of several top-class internationals ducking away from insects.

1
43678

It came as perhaps a welcome distraction for Sri Lanka, who had been 67-1 but stuttered badly from there as Dwaine Pretorius took 3-25.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera (both 30) top-scored for the batting side, while Chris Morris (3-46) and Kagiso Rabada (2-36) also contributed for South Africa.

The Proteas were eliminated prior to Friday's meeting but Sri Lanka retain hope of catching fourth-placed England - two points ahead having played a game more - and reaching the semi-finals.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 35 - June 28 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue