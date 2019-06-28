ICC World Cup 2019: Swarm of bees interrupts Sri Lanka-South Africa game at The Riverside

In the 48th over of Sri Lanka's 203 all out, a swarm of bees came across the stadium, prompting players and umpires to take evasive action and hit the ground.

Laughter broke out in the stands as the supporters were treated to the odd sight of several top-class internationals ducking away from insects.

It came as perhaps a welcome distraction for Sri Lanka, who had been 67-1 but stuttered badly from there as Dwaine Pretorius took 3-25.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera (both 30) top-scored for the batting side, while Chris Morris (3-46) and Kagiso Rabada (2-36) also contributed for South Africa.

The Proteas were eliminated prior to Friday's meeting but Sri Lanka retain hope of catching fourth-placed England - two points ahead having played a game more - and reaching the semi-finals.