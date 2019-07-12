ICC World Cup 2019: World Cup to get new champion since 1996

While India lost a close match to New Zealand even after finding themselves in a hole (five for three), reigning champions Australia had no answer to a clinical England as the hosts stormed into their fourth World Cup final with an eight-wicket win.

While NZ will be playing a final just after 2015, England have made it after 27 years and also for the first time at home.

WC Special | Schedule | Stats

Final without Aus, India after long time

Whoever wins the trophy, the cricketing world will be getting a fresh new champion which is perhaps a good sign for the game. This is also the first time since 2011 that Australia aren't in the finals and since 1992 that neither India nor Australia are in the finals.

The 1992 final was still held in Australia and if we want to dig out the final that had no Australia or India connect in any way, it was in 1983 when India and the West Indies had played in England.

New world champions since 1996

Also, it is the first time since 1996 that the ICC Cricket World Cup will get a fresh champion. That year, Sri Lanka had bagged their first title defeating Australia by seven wickets in the final played at Lahore.

That was the sixth World Cup and in those editions, as many as five teams had won the World Cup for the first time - West Indies in 1975; India in 1983; Australia in 1987; Pakistan in 1992 and the Lankans in 1996.

In the next five World Cups, it was all Australia as they won four of them (1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015) while India won the remaining one in 2011.