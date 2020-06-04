Cricket
Cricketer Alex Hepburn to challenge his five-year conviction for raping a woman

By
London, June 4: Alex Hepburn, an Australian-born cricketer who played for Worcestershire, will challenge his conviction at the Court of Appeal. The 24-year-old Hepburn was jailed for five years for raping a woman in a teammate's flat in 2017.

During the trial prosecutors had said that Hepburn and one of his teammates engaged themselves in a contest to sleep with most number of women, leading to the rape of a woman in his flat in April 2017.

Judge Jim Tindal, jailing Hepburn at Hereford Crown Court, said: "You probably thought it was laddish behaviour at the time. In truth it was foul sexism. It demeaned women and trivialised rape -- a word you personally threw around lightly. Only now do you realise how serious rape is."

Hepburn's lawyer, Michelle Heeley, said her client had expressed remorse.

The woman victim had described her ordeal as "evil." The woman had also said she had consensual sex with Hepburn's friend and teammate Joe Clarke in his flat before the latter was passed out due to excessive drinking and Hepburn used the chance to molest her.

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
