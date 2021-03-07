Cricket
CSK IPL 2021 Time Table: Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Chennai, March 7: The Chennai Super Kings suffered a major ignominy in the IPL 2020 when they were ousted in the league stage itself. It was a first in their history for the team led by MS Dhoni. Now the redoubtable three-time champions will be eager to get back to the winning ways and regain their glory in the IPL 2021.

The IPL Governing council has announced the schedule for the IPL 2021 on Sunday (March 7). The CSK will face last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10. The season will kickstart on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly, none of the teams will play their matches at their home venue in this edition of the IPL.

The largest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the IPL 2021 final on May 30.

Here is the full IPL 2021 schedule of Chennai Super Kings.

1. April 10: CSK vs DC, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

2. April 16: CSK vs PKS, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

3. April 19: CSK vs RR, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

4. April 21: CSK vs KKR, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

5. April 25: CSK vs RCB, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST

6. April 28: CSK: SRH, New Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

7. May 1: CSK vs MI, New Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

8. May 5: CSK vs RR, New Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

9. May 7: CSK vs SRH, New Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

10. May 9: CSK vs PKS, Bangalore, 3.30 PM IST

11. May 12: CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

12. May 16: CSK vs MI, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

13. May 21: CSK vs DC, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

14. May 23: CSK vs RCB, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

Story first published: Sunday, March 7, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
