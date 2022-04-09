CSK vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Scorecard, Stats, Post-Match Highlights

The SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket in the chase before their bowlers restricted four-time champions CSK to 154/7.

Rahul Tripathi also played a good hand for the men in orange with an unbeaten 39.

1

53626

This is Chennai Super Kings' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Chasing 155, SRH openers enjoyed a steady start as their openers, Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson gathered 37 runs in the first power play.

In the 8th over, Abhishek Sharma smashed CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali for a six to bring up the team's 50. Runs kept clocking for SRJ at a decent pace as their score read 69/0 at halfway in the innings.

In the 12th over Abhishek brought up his maiden IPL half-century in 32 balls. And from that point, there was only one winner.

Here are some details about post-match awards, comments and a few pieces of stats from the CSK vs SRH match.

1. Full list of awards (All Awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Game Changer: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

On the go 4s: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

Power Player of the Match: Washington Sundar (SRH)

Most Valuable Asset: Washington Sundar (SRH)

Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

2. Post-match comments

Rahul Tripathi, SRH batsman: The skipper and opener gave us a great start. It was important to spend time in the middle and I had to just play my shots. It was important for the team to go out there and express ourselves. The win was very important for us. I think Abhishek played extremely well. He took the bowling on and kept up with the run-rate. The win is important because this tournament is competitive.

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK captain: It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short. We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets. Tomorrow might be a day off but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: Every game you play is tough. We want to keep on improving. Although it's our first win, we had to look on some of the things we'd done right in the previous game. Staying calm and staying on task. For us it's focusing on our cricket and play smart. We are starting to see games played on surface once, twice.

The target was competitive on that definitely. The ball held on the surface. We were able to build partnership and Abhishek was terrific. Learning from the first innings and taking it into our chase. The game always challenges you, everybody is trying to make contributions to the team.

Abhishek Sharma, Player of the Match: It was a pressure game for the team and me. I am pretty much lucky to have a team like SRH as they have been very supportive. It's a good start for me and I look forward to score more. They just wanted me to bat naturally and play my strokes. I have been waiting for my bowling. Whenever I get the situation I am ready for it.

3. Stats

1. This is only the second time CSK have lost 4 successive matches in the IPL. The last time was in 2010 and they ended up winning the title in that season.