Cricket CWC 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Emphasises Winning Habit After Historic World Cup Triumph

At midnight, Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history by taking a pivotal World Cup-winning catch. The Indian women's team captain showed a range of emotions rarely seen before.

After the catch, she sprinted as if there was no tomorrow, then stood back while the younger players celebrated, absorbing the moment. She touched Guruji Amol Muzumdar's feet and shared an emotional hug, tears streaming down her face.

Harmanpreet invited Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, two stalwarts of Indian women's cricket, to hold the trophy. Both legends were overcome with emotion.

The scene was unforgettable when Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana embraced Jhulan, saying, "Didi, Yeh Aapke liye thaa," meaning "Sister, this is for you." At the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet emphasised the significance of being the first women's team to achieve this feat.

Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic Win

"This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it; now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning," Harmanpreet stated. Her leadership involved strategic planning similar to Kapil Dev's instinctive decision on June 25, 1983.

On that Sunday, Harmanpreet's instinct led her to rely on Shafali Verma as her trump card. When Laura and Sune were batting well, she noticed Shafali's presence and felt it was their day. "I thought I have to go with my gut feeling. My heart was saying I had to give her at least one over. And that was the turning point for us," she explained.

Shafali Verma's Impactful Performance

Shafali had bowled only 14 overs in her ODI career but took two crucial wickets that day. "When she came to the team, we spoke to her that we might need 2-3 overs, and she said if you give me bowling, I will bowl ten overs. Credit goes to her; she was so positive and there for the team," Harmanpreet praised.

Amol Muzumdar constantly encouraged his captain to aim for something extraordinary. "Amol sir was with the team and he was always telling us to come up with something special," Harmanpreet acknowledged. She also credited the support staff and BCCI for their unwavering investment in the team.

Support from Sachin Tendulkar

For Shafali Verma, whose international career had stalled over the past year, it felt like divine intervention. "I said at the start that God has sent me here to do something nice," Shafali expressed joyfully after their victory. Playing in two knockout games wasn't easy, but Shafali believed in herself.

"It was difficult but I had confidence in myself - that if I can stay calm, I could achieve everything," she said. Her family and friends supported her throughout, helping her understand how to play effectively. With Sachin Tendulkar watching from the stands, it was even more special for Shafali.

"When I saw Sachin sir, it gave me an incredible boost," Shafali shared about performing in front of her idol. She often talks with him and receives confidence from his guidance. "He is the master of cricket," she added.

This victory marked a significant milestone for Indian women's cricket as they aim to continue their success on bigger stages in future tournaments.

With inputs from PTI