Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dale Steyn reveals three-attempted break-ins at his house scared the hell out of his mom

By
Dale Steyn

Bengaluru, June 12: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reveals scary scenes as three break-in attempts have been made at his house since Friday (June 5) amid the coronavirus enforced lockdown and one such incident scared "the hell out of" his mother.

Steyn took to social media on Thursday (June 11) to reveal the scary scenes he and his family have met in the past week during the lockdown.

"3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home," tweeted Steyn.

There has been a rise in crime rates in South Africa since the start of level 3 lockdown which was enforced in the country on June 1.

The 36-year-old pacer had announced his retirement from Tests last year to focus on limited overs cricket. He took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95. In ODIs and T20s, he has captured 196 and 64 wickets respectively.

The South African pace spearhead was also set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in his third stint at the IPL franchise, but the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed. However, there is a glimmer of hope that the tournament will be rescheduled soon.

More DALE STEYN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SFC 0 - 0 RBB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 8:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue