Dale Steyn reveals three-attempted break-ins at his house scared the hell out of his mom

Steyn took to social media on Thursday (June 11) to reveal the scary scenes he and his family have met in the past week during the lockdown.

"3 attempted break ins since Friday at my house. Yesterday they destroyed my friends car and tonight scared the hell outa my mom who was alone at home," tweeted Steyn.

Rona definitely pushing people into desperation and I realize this tweet helps fuck all. Stay safe people — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 10, 2020

There has been a rise in crime rates in South Africa since the start of level 3 lockdown which was enforced in the country on June 1.

The 36-year-old pacer had announced his retirement from Tests last year to focus on limited overs cricket. He took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at 22.95. In ODIs and T20s, he has captured 196 and 64 wickets respectively.

The South African pace spearhead was also set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in his third stint at the IPL franchise, but the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed. However, there is a glimmer of hope that the tournament will be rescheduled soon.