Dale Steyn ruled out of IPL 2019

By
Dale Steyn has been ruled out of IPL 2019 with a shoulder inflammation
Dale Steyn has been ruled out of IPL 2019 with a shoulder inflammation

Bengaluru, April 25: Dale Steyn has been ruled out of IPL 2019 due to a shoulder inflammation that forced to sit him out of Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (April 24) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB had beaten Kings XI by 17 runs to retain their theoretical chance of entering the play-offs.

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL.

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," said a statement from the Royal Challengers on Thursday (April 25).

Steyn has taken four wickets from two wickets at an average of 17.25 while conceding 8.62 runs per over. The effort Steyn especially in the Power Plays had given the Royal Challengers a fresh cutting edge.

The South African pace bowler was drafted into the side after Australian pacer Nathan-Coulter Nile returned to Australia due to an injury.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Read in Kannada: ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 2019: ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಹಾದಿಗೆ ಮರಳಿದ ಆರ್ ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಆಘಾತ

