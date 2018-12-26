Cricket

Steyn becomes South Africa's leading Test wicket taker

By Opta
Dale Steyn picked up record 422nd Test wicket for South Africa
Dale Steyn picked up record 422nd Test wicket for South Africa

Centurion, December 26: Dale Steyn became South Africa's most prolific Test bowler after by claiming his 422nd wicket in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

The 35-year-old paceman surpassed Shaun Pollock's total of 421 by removing Fakhar Zaman (12) on day one in Centurion.

Pollock required 108 matches to set the benchmark, but Steyn has moved clear of him in just his 89th Test outing.

Steyn's tally stood at 417 in November 2016, but injuries have meant the match at SuperSport Park is just his fourth Test appearance since then.

The wicket was his 57th at Centurion, where he held an average of 17 prior to the first Test against Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
