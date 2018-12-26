Steyn becomes South Africa's leading Test wicket taker

The 35-year-old paceman surpassed Shaun Pollock's total of 421 by removing Fakhar Zaman (12) on day one in Centurion.

Pollock required 108 matches to set the benchmark, but Steyn has moved clear of him in just his 89th Test outing.

Steyn's tally stood at 417 in November 2016, but injuries have meant the match at SuperSport Park is just his fourth Test appearance since then.

The wicket was his 57th at Centurion, where he held an average of 17 prior to the first Test against Pakistan.