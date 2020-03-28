Cricket
Dane Piedt ends South Africa career; migrates to USA as a professional player

By
Dane Piedt ends South Africa career
Dane Piedt ends South Africa career

Johannesburg, March 28: Off-spinner Dane Piedt, who made nine appearances for South Africa, has ended his Proteas career and will now relocate to the US with whom he dreams about playing the World Cup. Piedt took to Twitter and revealed that he has signed a deal to play professional cricket in the States.

The 30-year-old is expected to compete in the new Minor League Cricket T20 tournament, which sees 22 teams battle in a nine-week season. He is hoping to meet qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and be a part of their campaign to appear at the World Cup, ICC's flagship event.

"The USA were given ODI status last year so it's not completely out of the question," Piedt told ESPNcricinfo.

"I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make," he added.

In opting to move abroad, Piedt has also ended a decade-long association with the Cobras franchise, where he has played throughout his career. Piedt, who captained the Cobras, tweeted: "Never easy leaving. But I love every second, trophies won and life-long friendships made."

Piedt, who made his Proteas debut in 2014, played nine Tests for South Africa, ending on 26 wickets. Last year in October, he featured in two Tests in India and could only manage two wickets as the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
