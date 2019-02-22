Cricket

D'Arcy Short working on his spin to enhance selection for India series

By Pti
Australia batsman D'Arcy Short claimed 10 wickets in 15 games for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Melbourne, February 22: Dashing Australian batsman D'Arcy Short is working on his left-arm spin bowling with former India spinner Sridharan Sriram to enhance selection in the team for the limited over series starting with the first T20I in Vizag on Sunday (February 24).

"I did a lot of work with him (Sriram) in the A tour in August and September. That was good then and I've done a bit of work with him yesterday and today, just refining things and getting a little bit better," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"If I can give two or three overs or even four or five in one-day cricket then it's always going to help my selection in the end and hopefully it goes in my favour," added Short, who is in the 15-man squad as cover for Shaun Marsh.

The 28-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in 15 games for Hobart Hurricanes this season besides amassing 637 runs at 53.08 and a strike rate of 140.61.

Sriram said Short can offer a lot to the team with his spin bowling.

"We've seen in the Big Bash, he's bowled a lot more than the previous years which I think is a very good sign for our cricket team going forward," he said.

"He's come a long way. One of the main things we talked about was aligning his technique and then consistency of length.

"If he can do that and spin the ball both ways, which he does, when he's bowling at his best I think he offers a lot to the team along with his batting."

Australia play the second T20I on February 27 in Bangalore, before competing in the five-ODI series next month.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
