Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Darren Sammy controversy: Six occasions when racism shocked cricket

By
Darren Sammy controversy: Six occasions of racism shocked cricket
Darren Sammy controversy: Six occasions of racism shocked cricket

Bengaluru, January 9: Darren Sammy made a startling revelation when the West Indian said he was subjected to racial slurs while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014. Though, some of his then teammates like Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel denied such talks, Sammy stuck to his guns and has demanded an apology from those who made those remarks.

However, Darren Sammy is not the only cricketer faced with racial chants over the years and MyKhel takes a look at some of those infamous incidents.

1.

1. "We will make them grovel" - Tony Greig vs West Indies

"I like to think that people are building these West Indians up, because I am not really sure they're as good as everyone thinks they are. Sure, they've got a couple of fast bowlers, but ... you must remember that (if) the West Indian get on top they are magnificent cricketers, but if they're down, they grovel. And I intend, with the help of Closey and a few others, to make them grovel."

Viv Richards found out from dictionary that grovel means make others kneel and the West Indians felt there were racial overtones in Greig's comments and found enough steam to stamp England to ground.

2. Monkey-gate and Maa Ki

2. Monkey-gate and Maa Ki

Harbhajan Singh landed in a soup after allegedly calling Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds "monkey" in the 2007-08 tour and an already acrimonious series fell into hot water. There were evidence gathering and other process as the series stalled. The Indian off-spinner escaped the long arm of law by establishing that he called Symonds a Hindi swear word - ‘Maa Ki.'

3. Dean Jones calls Amla terrorist

3. Dean Jones calls Amla terrorist

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones mouthed the word "terrorist" while on air referring to South African batting bulwark Hashim Amla and a storm was kicked up. Jones later apologised for his remark as "unintentional" but he lost the contract with the broadcasters.

4. Moeen Ali shocked

4. Moeen Ali shocked

England all-rounder Moeen Ali in his autobiography said an Australian player called him "Osama." "I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field," he said.

5. Vermeulen vents against native blacks

5. Vermeulen vents against native blacks

Zimbabwe cricketer Mark Vermeulen in a FB post went all bells and whistles against native blacks of his country. "Haaaaaa a a a!!!!!!!!!! If we had left them in the bush and never educated them prosper wouldn't be having these problems because he would be living happily in his mud hut eating ground up maize so of course it's our fault every single problem a black has is because of white people that's why racism is only able to work one way because we basically f**ked up the apes' lives." Subsequently, the Zimbabwe cricket board banned him.

6. Lehmann loses his cool

6. Lehmann loses his cool

Former Australian batsman and coach Darren Lehmann once found himself in the centre of controversy when he called the Sri Lanka players "black c...s after getting dismissed at Brisbane in 2003. He faced a lot of criticism for his racial outburst.

More DARREN SAMMY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Thiago Silva to leave PSG?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue