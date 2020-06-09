Darren Sammy controversy: Six occasions when racism shocked cricket

1. "We will make them grovel" - Tony Greig vs West Indies

"I like to think that people are building these West Indians up, because I am not really sure they're as good as everyone thinks they are. Sure, they've got a couple of fast bowlers, but ... you must remember that (if) the West Indian get on top they are magnificent cricketers, but if they're down, they grovel. And I intend, with the help of Closey and a few others, to make them grovel."

Viv Richards found out from dictionary that grovel means make others kneel and the West Indians felt there were racial overtones in Greig's comments and found enough steam to stamp England to ground.

2. Monkey-gate and Maa Ki

Harbhajan Singh landed in a soup after allegedly calling Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds "monkey" in the 2007-08 tour and an already acrimonious series fell into hot water. There were evidence gathering and other process as the series stalled. The Indian off-spinner escaped the long arm of law by establishing that he called Symonds a Hindi swear word - ‘Maa Ki.'

3. Dean Jones calls Amla terrorist

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones mouthed the word "terrorist" while on air referring to South African batting bulwark Hashim Amla and a storm was kicked up. Jones later apologised for his remark as "unintentional" but he lost the contract with the broadcasters.

4. Moeen Ali shocked

England all-rounder Moeen Ali in his autobiography said an Australian player called him "Osama." "I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field," he said.

5. Vermeulen vents against native blacks

Zimbabwe cricketer Mark Vermeulen in a FB post went all bells and whistles against native blacks of his country. "Haaaaaa a a a!!!!!!!!!! If we had left them in the bush and never educated them prosper wouldn't be having these problems because he would be living happily in his mud hut eating ground up maize so of course it's our fault every single problem a black has is because of white people that's why racism is only able to work one way because we basically f**ked up the apes' lives." Subsequently, the Zimbabwe cricket board banned him.

6. Lehmann loses his cool

Former Australian batsman and coach Darren Lehmann once found himself in the centre of controversy when he called the Sri Lanka players "black c...s after getting dismissed at Brisbane in 2003. He faced a lot of criticism for his racial outburst.