South Africa Vs Bangladesh: David Miller hammers fastest century in T20I history

Potchefstroom, Oct 29: Aggressive South Africa batsman David Miller created history as he smashed the fastest hundred in a Twenty20 International.

Miller notched up his hundred off just 35 deliveries against Bangladesh during the second T20I on Sunday (October 29).

The southpaw remained unbeaten at 101 off 36 deliveries and smashed 7 fours and 9 sixes in his stay at the crease. Five of those maximums came in a single over from Bangladesh seamer Mohammad Saifuddin.

The previous best T20I century was hit by his compatriot Richard Levi, who smashed a 45-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2012. Levi had hammered 13 sixes in his knock of 117.

Apart from Miller Hashim Amla was the second highest scorer in the innings. The right-handed opener played a knock of 85 runs off 51 deliveries.

Mangaliso Mosehle (5), JP Duminy (4) and AB de Villiers (20) were the other batsmen for South Africa.

Proteas scored 224/4 in the stipulated 20 overs against Bangladesh.