I don't see why you've to change it - David Warner joins debate on saliva to shine ball

By Pti

Melbourne, April 30: Star Australian opener David Warner does not see the need to abolish the use of saliva to shine the ball when cricket resumes in the post coronavirus world as he feels it is no more or no less risky than sharing the change room with fellow players.

There is speculation that use of saliva to shine the ball will be stopped to cut down the risk of the highly contagious infection when international cricket restarts.

"You're sharing change rooms and you're sharing everything else, I don't see why you have to change that," Warner told 'cricket.com.au'.

To spit or not: Bowlers face 'saliva' conundrum in post coronavirus scenario

"It's been going around for hundreds of years now, I can't recall anyone that's got sick by doing that. If you're going to contract a bug, I don't think it'd necessarily be just from that.

"I'm not too sure but it's not my place to comment on whether or not we should or shouldn't (use saliva to shine the ball). It's up to the ICC and the governing bodies to decide."

However, former fast bowler Shaun Tait believes it is important to be open about changes and the use of saliva could become a thing of the past.

"I've never been a huge fan of the saliva on the ball, it's not very nice really," Tait said.

"We have to open to some possible changes there."

Holding finds no logic in legalising ball-tampering, Waqar says saliva must; Donald in favour

The subject of legalisation of ball tampering has led to divided opinions with West Indies pace great Michael Holding saying it is a bit "self contradictory", while South Africa legend Allan Donald being open to the idea.

Among others, batting great Sachin Tendulkar said players will be wary of using saliva to shine the ball, while Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, former India pacer Ashish Nehra and spinner Harbhajan Singh have supported the use of spit.

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
