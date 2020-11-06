David Warner on the verge of reaching a major milestone

Warner currently has hit 195 maxims, and if he scores another five at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, he will become the sixth player to complete 200 IPL sixes.

The list is headed by Kings XI Punjab's West Indian legend (349) followed by RCB's Ab de Villiers (235) and Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (216).

MOST SIXES IN IPL

The SRH skipper had recently reached another milestone when he reached 500-plus runs in an IPL season for a record sixth time, surpassing RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the process.

Kohli has done it five times, while Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has accomplished the feat four times.

Warner scores 500-plus runs in an IPL season for sixth time, surpasses Virat Kohli

With 529 runs from 14 matches, the left-handed opener is the second-highest run getter in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul leads the batting run charts with 670 runs from 14 innings and holds on to the orange cap.

HIGHEST RUN-GETTERS IN IPL 2020

The Australian has scored four half-centuries in the tournament so far and has been their go-to-man in a strong batting line-up which also features the likes of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India's promising middle-order bat Manish Pandey.

SRH have had an edge over RCH whne it comes to previous meetings.

The match between RCB and SRH is also dubbed as a contest between the batting might of Warner and Kohli.

With 460 runs from 14 matches, Kohli is eighth in the leading run-getters list and the match-up between two of the most attacking batsman in the world promises to be an exciting one.

SRH vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

While RCB suffered four consecutive defeats to finish the league stage at the fourth spot, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins to edge past Kohli's men in the standings.

Momentum is with SRH for now, but RCB are no pushovers as a cracker of a contest is on the cards.