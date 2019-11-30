Wonderful Warner becomes seventh Australian to make Test triple-century

The left-hander reached 300 on day two of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval thanks to his 37th four.

Warner joined Donald Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke as Australians to reach the milestone.

It was the first time an Australia batsman had made 300 since January 2012, when Clarke achieved the feat against India in Sydney.

Warner finished with an unbeaten 335 as Australia declared at 589-3.