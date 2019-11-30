Cricket
Wonderful Warner becomes seventh Australian to make Test triple-century

By Dejan Kalinic
David Warner
Australia batsman David Warner joined illustrious company by making a Test triple-century.

Adelaide, November 30: David Warner became just the seventh Australian to make a triple-century in Tests as the opener continued to dominate Pakistan on Saturday.

The left-hander reached 300 on day two of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval thanks to his 37th four.

Warner joined Donald Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke as Australians to reach the milestone.

1
45881

It was the first time an Australia batsman had made 300 since January 2012, when Clarke achieved the feat against India in Sydney.

Warner finished with an unbeaten 335 as Australia declared at 589-3.

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
