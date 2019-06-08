Warner 'shaken up' after net bowler hospitalised

The youngster was helping Australia in the build-up to their Cricket World Cup clash with India at The Oval when he was hit by a drive from Warner.

Saturday's training session was delayed for approximately 20 minutes as the bowler was attended to by Australia's medical staff and paramedics.

Captain Aaron Finch confirmed the man had been taken to hospital following the incident, which left Warner visibly distressed.

"Dave was obviously pretty shaken up," said Finch.

"The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment. He's obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay.

"But, yes, Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head.

"Hopefully everything keeps going well for the youngster and he's back up and running shortly. Yes, it was tough to watch."

Cricket Australia later confirmed that the individual has not suffered any serious injury.

"While the bowler is being monitored for delayed signs of concussion, a CT scan cleared him of any major damage. The bowler was conscious when he left the ground," it said in a statement.

Warner, who returned to cricket in April following a ban for ball-tampering, was playing in the match in which compatriot Phillip Hughes suffered a fatal blow to the head while batting in 2014.