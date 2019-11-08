Cricket
England vs New Zealand: Dawid Malan slams fastest T20 century for England of just 48 balls & Eoin Morgan fastest 50

By Dejan Kalinic
Dawid Malan posts incredible T20 ton
Dawid Malan posts incredible T20 ton

Napier, November 8: Dawid Malan broke an England record with a stunning century against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday (November 8).

The left-hander reached his century off just 48 balls, the fastest ton by an England batsman in T20 internationals.

Malan became just the second Englishman to make a century in the format, but was far quicker than Alex Hales' 60-ball effort against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He finished with nine fours and six sixes, making an unbeaten 103 as the tourists – who trail in the series 2-1 – reached 241-3.

The total was England's highest in the T20 format, surpassing the 230 they made against South Africa in 2016.

Eoin Morgan made a stellar 41-ball 91 as England posted the equal 13th highest total ever in T20 internationals.

The 182-run partnership between Malan and Morgan was also England's highest in T20s.

Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
