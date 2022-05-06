DC vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH, Highlights: Warner, Powell sizzle as Delhi Capitals clinch 21-run win over Sunrisers

After being sent into bat, the Capitals lost early wickets as they got off to a shaky start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed SRH the first wicket as Mandeep Singh - who came into the side in place of Prithvi Shaw - failed to make his mark as he fell for a duck off five deliveries. SRH debutant Sean Abbott struck next as he reduced the Capitals to 37/2 in 4.2 overs.

But the Capitals quikly overcame the shaky start as opener Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a 29-ball 48 run partnership. Warner and Pant piled the runs as DC scored 50 runs in the powerplay for the loss of two wickets.

Pant looked set for a big score, before Shreyas Gopal hit the leg stump to send the DC skipper back for 26 off 16. But it was just a small blip in DC's innings as Warner and Rovman Powell took the game away from the Sunrisers.

Warner, who scored his fourth 50 this season and Powell, who struck his maiden IPL half-century guided Capitals to a massive 207/3.

In reply, the Sunrisers struggled from the onset as regular wickets took the game away. Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets as Delhi restricted Sunrisers to 186/8. Despite a sizzling fourth-wicket stand between Aiden Markram (42) and Nicholas Pooran (62), Sunrisers fell to a 21-run loss.

While Delhi notched their fifth win of the season and climbed to the fifth spot on the points table, Sunrisers slipped to sixth spot as they fell to their third loss on the trot.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Winning Captain): I think there is always room to improve, but it's as close to perfect as batting is concerned. (When Pooran was batting) We were calm. I was calm. In these high run chases, you know the other team needs 8 to 12 runs in an over above the run rate. It's difficult to hit until the 20th over. So I was trying to take the game deep and tell the bowlers, 'Let's be calm. Let him try to hit if he can.' (On Warner) The way he batted, the way he paced his innings, it's one of the best innings I've seen for delhi so congratulations to him. (On Powell) I don't mind having one or two conversations here or there. In the start he was not getting runs but we backed him and now he's coming out with flying colours. Everymatch is going to be a big match, but we're going to give our 100% every game and take it one match at a time. Good and important win for us.

Kane Williamson (Losing Captain): I think they had a fantastic total. Having said that, as a batting unit you need that belief, and there was a lot of belief. It's a pretty small ground and there was a little bit of dew. If we kept wickets in hand, then who knows. For us it's about going back to the drawing board. Outstanding knock from Warner and Powell and that went a long way and made the difference. (On Umran Malik) It's a fantastic learning opportunity. You're up against a couple of the best on pretty good surfaces where there's a lot of learning to be done. He's a fantastic find and he offers so much. Having said that, as a group we were put under pressure. There are great opportunities to learn when you come up against the best and they play well. We still have a few games left. There's some good cricket being played. If we put things together just that little bit more, then things can change pretty quickly. (On Markram & Pooran) They've come out and played with that rhythm that they've had throughout this whole competition, which has been amazing for us in the middle order. You want to throw in a few more contributions and partnerships around it. We're getting closer in these bigger chases. You want to restrict a little bit more with the ball and do a little bit better with the bat and things can change but those two have been outstanding. (On his form) I guess you always want more runs. I'm working hard and I'm trying to be there for my team. The tournament's a tough one. Every team is strong. It's just committing to what's important and trying to make contributions to the team moving forward.

David Warner (Player of the Match): I think if you look at the wickets, it's a really nice wicket. It doesn't matter if you bat or second. I've had some success here and knew if I played my strokes, didn't think about hitting gaps but just hit the ball and watched the ball, it was going to come off and fortunately today it did. (On his partnership with Powell) Obviously it's challening with the humidity in Mumbai, but I was glad he was at the other end. I was cooked at the back end. I'm getting older. Having Rovi at the other end, he's got some serious power to clear the fence. It was amazing striking and I was glad he was at the other end. (On playing against Sunrisers) I didn't need extra motivation. We've all seen what happened before in the past. It was just good to get the win on the board. (Powell's innings) I was backing up towards the end there. It was a bit silly of me trying to run fast. Man he hits them clean and gee they go a long way. Even (Livingstone) the other day, 117 meters, these guys are clearing these fences like anything. I'm getting older. I need to get back in the gym. I'm only hitting 85 meters. Hopefully I can hit one for 100 meters at some stage. (On not playing for 100 according to Powell) I said to him, 'I'm running two no matter what. I don't care if I get runout. If we get 200+... I thought 190 was a par score but anything over 200. I said to him if he's there at the end, we can get 210-220. I'll leave (the hundreds) to Jos (Buttler. I'm happy, but oh I still didn't get 100! (laughs).

Anrich Nortje (DC): Just relieved to be out on the field to be honest. Nets have been alright, its nice to be playing again. You need to be sort of realistic. It's been awhile playing a game and just bowling in the nets. Getting out playing a game is completely different. Since the last game it's nice to just build it up, try and remember what I did at certain stages, how I felt, certain angles. I'm quite a basic guy so getting those basics right is quite important for me. So since the last game, I was just working a lot on rhythm and now I need to focus on a bit of skill but it was nice to be back out there and feel like my old self in a way. (On Khaleel) Khaleel has been bowling really well, everyone's been bowling well. Certain stages, you're going to get hit. When you have a short side, it's hard to protect the short side the whole time and sometimes it gets a bit predictable. But I think the boys bowled really well, especially at the end as well, under pressure and everyone stayed cool and calm so that was nice to see.

DC vs SRH 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rovman Powell (DC) 67 off 35 deliveries with a strike rate of 191. 43

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: David Warner (DC) - 126 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Nicholas Pooran (SRH) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1 for 1 in two overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: David Warner (DC)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 157km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: David Warner (DC) - 12 fours

Player of the match: David Warner (DC)