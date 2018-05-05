De Villiers reveals details of 'debilitating' illness

De Villiers has been absent for Royal Challengers Bangalore in matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians returned for Saturday's away clash against Chennai Super Kings.

And the 34-year-old says a severe viral flu was behind his lay-off, confining him to his hotel room.

"The last four days have been a blur," he wrote in a Times of India column. "I have been suffering from severe viral flu, one of the most debilitating illnesses I have ever experienced.

"Aside from one visit to the hospital, I have barely left my hotel room. Sleep has been almost impossible, and the migraine headaches have been extreme.

"It was frustrating for me to miss two home matches at the Chinnaswamy, but I was able to follow both games on television... even if, to be honest, most of the time, it was only possible to watch with one eye open because of the throbbing pain in my head."

RCB sit sixth in IPL 2018 after just three wins from eight matches.