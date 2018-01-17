India revenge would heal Proteas' scars - Elgar

Centurion, January 17: Dean Elgar will savour a series win over India if South Africa can wrap up the second Test on day five after being left with "scars" on the subcontinent.

The Proteas need seven wickets on the final day at Centurion to take an unassailable 2-0 lead after reducing the tourists to 35-3, needing another 252 runs to keep the series alive.

South Africa lost their number one status in the ICC rankings when they were beaten 3-0 by India in 2015 and revenge would be sweet for Elgar, out for a battling 61 after a potentially crucial second-wicket stand of 141 with AB de Villiers (80) on day four.

"It will be very satisfying. I think what happened in India, we left with a lot of scars. Us giving them that kind of treatment and beating them here in South Africa is definitely going to be satisfying for us," said Elgar.

An outstanding spell by Lungi Ngidi has put SA well on top with his spell of 6-2-14-2. India have a big job on the final day

Elgar and India captain Virat Kohli have exchanged words out in the middle and the opener is enjoying the heat of the battle.

The vice-captain added: "It's a competition between players who are feisty and want to win. You are going to try and do anything to win for your side when you come up against tough opposition, and we definitely have now.

"Virat is very competitive and I'm also like that. I think he wants the best for his team like anyone.

"I'm not going to delve into what happened in Cape Town, but it's something that really gets me going, when someone is in my ear and trying to put me down. It's a nice motivating factor to keep me going."

Elgar's opening partner Aiden Markram sustained a left quadriceps strain which prevented him from fielding on Tuesday (January 16) and he will play no part in South Africa's push for victory on the final day.

