South Africa Vs Pakistan: Elgar to captain Proteas, Malan on standby for injured Markram

Cape Town, Jan 9: Dean Elgar will captain South Africa in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan, while Pieter Malan has been called up due to an injury concern over Aiden Markram.

Elgar will lead the Proteas at the Wanderers after Faf du Plessis was banned for an over-rate offence in the second Test at Newlands.

The stand-in skipper's opening partner Markram is a doubt due to a thigh injury sustained while fielding in Cape Town, where South Africa sealed the series with one match to spare.

Uncapped 29-year-old Malan is on standby if Markram fails a fitness Test for the match, which starts on Friday.

"The appointment of Elgar as stand-in captain is part of our strategy to develop our pool of leaders," said Cricket South Africa national selection panel convener Linda Zondi.

"We have previously used Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in this role in ODI matches and Dean has previously captained the Proteas at Test match level against England at Lord's in 2017.

"Pieter Malan has an outstanding track record in four-day domestic cricket over the past two seasons, having made more than 1,700 runs including seven centuries.

"He has also made the step up to South Africa A level, first against Australia and then against India A on the sub-continent."

    Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
