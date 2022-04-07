South Africa captain Dean Elgar tells Bangladesh to 'toughen up' following sledging allegations

The tourists accused the Proteas of crossing the line with verbals at Kingsmead, revealing they would be lodging a complaint with the ICC.

Bangladesh were also aggrieved with the standard of umpiring from South African duo Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus in Durban, where South Africa bowled Mominul Haque's side out for only 53 to win by 222 runs.

Proteas captain Elgar does not believe the Tigers have any grounds for their grievances ahead of a second Test that starts at St George’s Park on Friday

"I don't think they are justified whatsoever," the opening batter said. "We play the game hard [but] if anything we were just giving back what we were getting when we were batting.

"This is Test cricket. It's a man's environment when it comes to playing at this level and I intend still to play the game hard.

"We don't swear or use foul language towards the Bangladesh batsmen because we still respect them. I think they need to harden up and maybe play the game at a level they’re not used to."

Elgar also defended umpires Erasmus and Holdstock.

"The umpiring was tough," he added. "I don't think the wicket helped. There was variable bounce which can challenge the umpires.

"I feel for them because they are good umpires. The human factor needs to be spoken of, they do make errors, as do the players, but I'm pretty sure they’re going to learn a lot out of that.

"The umpires make decisions and we need to respect that. The technology is there for a reason. If you don't use the technology you're kind of holding yourself accountable for their decisions as well."

Elgar had stitches above his right eye and was left with bruising on his face after a fall in the show on Monday, but is set to face Bangladesh as his side eye a 2-0 whitewash in Port Elizabeth.