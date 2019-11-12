Cricket
Deepak Chahar claims another hat-trick, this time for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By
Thiruvananthapuram, November 12: Deepak Chahar is the poster boy of Indian cricket at the moment. The right-arm pacer became the second Indian cricketer after Ekta Bisht to claim a hat-trick in T20Is when he achieved that rare feat against Bangladesh in the third match at Nagpur.

In fact, Chahar bagged six wickets for a mere seven runs to break the world record of Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who had earlier picked up six wickets for eight runs in 2014. Chahar's effort led India to a series-winning 30-run victory.

Now two days later, Chahar claimed another hat-trick and this time for his state side Rajasthan. His hat-trick effort came against Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha here during the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship.

His final figure for the match was four for 18 in three overs. Chahar jettisoned Darshan Nalkande (12.4, 98/7), Shrikant Wagh (12.5, 99/8) and Akshay Wadkar (12.6, 99/9). But Chahar bowled a wide after the fourth ball (after the dismissal of Nalkande).

"Rohit was planning to give me the crucial overs and the management wanted to do the same," Chahar had said after the Nagpur game. "I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off," he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
