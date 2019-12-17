Deepika shines as Karnataka beat Delhi for a second win in Samarthanam Women's National T20 Tournament for Blind

After losing two wickets at 17 while chasing a modest target of 117, Deepika provided needed stability to Karnataka's chase by adding 75 runs for the third wicket with Varsha. Deepika's unbeaten knock of 42 off 39 balls were laced with one four while, Varsha hit two fours during her 26-ball 37. Karnataka chased down the target in 13.2 overs. Karnataka had opened their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Jharkhand on Monday.

In another exciting match at the DDA Sports Complex, Saket Odisha thrashed Kerala by 180 runs. Coming into the tournament as a heavyweight, Odisha, batting first, posted a huge total of 279-3 against Kerala courtesy quick-fire half-centuries from openers Basanti Hasda (82 off 62 balls) and Muni Purty (50 off 34 balls).

Hasda and Purty put on 117 runs for the first wicket in 11 overs before Purty being out off Jomol K Paul. In reply, Kerala could manage to score only 99-8 at the end of 20 overs.

Odisha coach Debasis Jena was highly impressed by the way Basnti and Muni played aggressive knocks in the team's big win. "Basnti and Muni played brilliant innings today. I'm very impressed with the team's big win. We will look to continue this momentum going in the upcoming matches," Jena said after the match.

Jharkhand also registered their first win of the tournament after beating West Bengal by five-wicket at DDA Sports Complex, Siri Fort. Chasing West Bengal's 109-6, riding on opener Geeta Mahto's 41 Jharkhand chased down the target in 11.5 overs scoring 113-5. Geeta was adjudged with Player of The Match for her effort in the batting.

Brief scores:

Delhi 116-9 in 20 overs (Anju 16; Bhoomika 1-9) lost to Karnataka 117-3 in 13.2 overs (Deepika 42 not out, Varsha 37; U Esther 1-22) by seven wickets;

West Bengal 109-6 in 20 overs (Sanam Mahali 18; Sajiya Parween 1-27) lost to Jharkhand 113-5 in 11.5 overs (Geeta Mahto 41, Sunita Kumari 19; Sanam 1-34) by five wickets;

Odisha 279-3 in 20 overs (Basnti Hasda 82, Muni Purty 50, Phula Soren 41; Anujomol KC 1-31) beat Kerala 99-8 in 20 overs (Sandra Davis 14, Lina Swain 1-4) by 180 runs.

Source: Press Release