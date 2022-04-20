Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19: One more DC foreign player positive ahead of PBKS match

The test result of the player turned positive in the RT-PCR tests conducted ahead of the DC vs PBKS match at the Brabourne Stadium this night, reports in IE said.

It may be recalled that the venue of the DC vs PBKS match was shifted from Pune to Mumbai after multiple DC support staff and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were tested positive for Covid 19.

Will DC Play Today IPL Match?

Though there is no immediate threat to the match to begin from 7.30 PM IST, the team management and the BCCI are in close touch after the latest development.

"The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp," a release from DC said on Monday (April 19).

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent would needed to undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday (April 20) ahead of the PBKS match.

Delhi’s Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh along with two support staff members tested positive for the virus after multiple RT-PCR tests.

The other two who have tested positive are team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the team masseur.

"All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," said a DC release.

The franchise also informed that a few more members from the bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well.

Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms and will be tested regularly," the release added further.

Marsh will be out of action for at least 10 days as he has contracted the virus and needs time to recover and return negative before joining the team's bio-bubble. Delhi's physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive for the deadly virus last week.