Delhi Capitals stars Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Alex Carey speak on World Mental Health Day

The trio spoke at length on various issues surrounding mental health - including giving their perspective on what mental health means in their respective countries, and the importance of acknowledging and identifying various circumstances and situations which need to be addressed in order to ensure there is quick redressal for athletes and even the common man.

"We play a game where we are under immense pressure, especially all of us play international cricket and also IPL is a big stage. You never know what could be bothering someone whether it is a loss on someone's family or it could be anything and you could have to bear that weight.

"And also put a lot of energy into doing your best to perform on this platform with that added pressure. Sometimes it is probably a good thing to reach out to those who are close to you so that you can manage that a lot better instead of keeping it inside because are a certain stage you might just blow up. With Covid happening, it is probably the best to just speak out," said the pacer.

Meanwhile Carey added that when someone feels like something is bothering their mental peace they should take a break and talk to their loved ones about it.

"It is becoming more of a focus every day. We had some situations over the past 12-24 months where players have had to take time out of the game. I think it is good to see the players have the courage to do that and you don't have to bear that weight and hang on as long as you can until it does break you.

"The more we see people talk about and open up about it the better it for the game and for everyone," stated Carey.