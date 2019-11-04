Deodhar Trophy: Kedar Jadhav, Shahbaz Nadeem spur India B to title

Batting by choice, India B made a par for the course 283 for 7 in 50 overs and then restricted their opponents to 232 for 9 to celebrate a tilte win.

However, India B had made a stuttering start to their innings when they were reduced to 92 for 4 in the 25th over. Pacer Ishan Porel, who grabbed five wickets, and spinner Jalaj Saxena made their going tough. The young Yashasvi Jaiswal made a 54 but could not progress and was the fourth man to get out.

CHAMPIONS!! 👏👏



India B lift the #DeodharTrophy after beating India C. pic.twitter.com/iYCps3zPIF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

But Jadhav (86) and Nitish Rana (20) shared a solid 89-run alliance for the fifth wicket that took the India B back on track. After the dismissal of Rana on the team score of 171, Jadhav combined forces with Vijay Shankar (45 off 35 balls with 4x4, 2x6) to add 74 runs for the sixth wicket that pushed the India B ahead.

But the real tour de force in their innings came when K Gowtham slammed 35 runs off just 10 balls with three 4s and equal number of sixes at strike rate of 350.

Chasing 284 would not have worried India C much because they had Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill at the top. But Gill succumbed to Mohammed Siraj for 1 and Agarwal flickered briefly before getting out for 28 to Nadeem, who grabbed four wickets.

The 18-year-old Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg made an impressive 74 off 77 balls with eight fours and a six but it was a lone battle as he hardly received any support from the other end.

Axar Patel and Saxena made 30s and Mayank Markande a quick 27 but the damage has already been beyond the repair.

Brief scores:

India B 283/7 in 50 overs (Kedar Jadhav 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 54, Vijay Shankar 45, K Gowtham 35; Ishan Porel 5/43) beat India C 232/9 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 74; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/32, Mohammed Siraj 2/40) by 51 runs.