Dhananjaya de Silva pulls out of West Indies tour after father's murder

Posted By: PTI
Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva
Colombo, May 25: Sri Lanka's cricket board will not replace allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva who withdrew from a tour of the West Indies following the murder of his father, officials said Friday.

Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was shot dead near Colombo late Thursday, hours before the team was due to leave for the three-match Test series in the West Indies.

"There will be no replacement for Dhananjaya," a board official told AFP. "Instead of a 17-member squad, we will now have 16."

Sri Lanka Cricket said it will support the 26-year-old Dhananjaya "at this time of sorrow and grief". Police said an investigation was underway but no arrests had been made.

Sri Lanka will also miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets this month as he prepared for a domestic tournament.

Revised Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando.

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
