Dhawan opens up about his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma

1. The Dhawan and Rohit show

"We have been performing consistently and both of us have performed well for the side. It feels good to know that we are counted among the top opening pairs in the world. Both of our games have matured with time. The responsibility on our shoulders has also increased. We know how to go about an innings,when to take risk, when not to. We know the pattern of the team. Our strength is that technically also we are strong and game sense is also strong. Rohit has over 200 games now and I have played 125 ODIs, so that also counts a lot. In pressure situations, we don't panic at all. This patience has come with time," he told the CricketNext.

2. On preparations for the ICC World Cup 2019

"One-Day series against Australia is coming up. Preparation for ODI series is different from T20 because in the latter we take more risk. Also, we play according to the demand of the team and the wicket in ODI matches. We have played so much in England, there won't be any special preparation for the series. The good thing is that we have a variety of ‘throwers' in our team to help out with practice. They are both left-handed and right-handed and throw to speeds up to 150kph. When I prepare in the nets, I go with a plan. We have won the Champions Trophy, which is like a mini-World Cup. I personally believe that we shouldn't make winning the World Cup the end of the world. It's only going to create more pressure. We have to focus on processes and solutions because those are the things that are going to win you the World Cup. Only the thought is not going to win you the title, the road to the title is more important so don't mistakes on that road."

3. On preparing for the IPL

"There is not much time to the IPL after the Australia series. We need to take a breather as well. The body is not a machine and it needs an adequate amount of rest. Muscles will only get stronger when it gets time to recover, which you can do only in the off-season. Break is very important for both mind and heart, it is very important to be relaxed. I don't want to tire myself out before the IPL. I want to peak at the right time. Even in my break, I'll strategise very nicely. Now I'll take a couple of days' break and then probably head off to NCA to train for a few days before the Australia series."

4. On the prospectus of Delhi Capitals

"Delhi Capitals is a very balanced side. Our strength is in all the departments. We have good bowlers like (Kagiso) Rabada, (Trent) Boult and (Chris) Morris - who is a very powerful hitter as well. We have got a strong batting line-up starting from Rishabh (Pant), Prithvi (Shaw), myself, our skipper Shreyas (Iyer) and Colin Munro. In the spin department also we have good bowlers like Sandeep Lamichhane and the experienced Amit Mishra. We have got a very good blend and a great coach in Ricky Ponting. I am sure Ponting will bring a lot to the table."