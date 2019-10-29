Dhoni retires hashtag goes viral on Twitter, netizens in a tizzy with flurry of tweets

1. Where is Dhoni now?

The former Indian captain was last spotted in his native Ranchi during the third Test between India and South Africa. Dhoni dropped into the Indian dressing room after India defeated SA. Dhoni driving an Indian Army-sourced Nissan Jonga had become a celebration in social media. It has also been reported that Dhoni would train with Jharkhand under-23 team towards this month end to keep him ready for the season ahead amidst all the retirement rumours.

2. Prasad's remarks fuel rumours

Chief selector MSK Prasad said recently India had moved away from Dhoni and wanted to give more chances to young wicketkeeper batsmen with next year's ICC T20 World Cup Down Under in mind. Prasad said the selectors and team management had spoken to Dhoni and the Jharkhand man fully agreed to their view on giving more opportunities to young players.

3. Shastri supports Dhoni

India head coach Ravi Shastri came out in support of Dhoni saying retirement call should be left to the former Indian captain, a legend of Indian cricket. Shastri travelled to the extend and said those who criticise Dhoni can't even tie their shoelaces. He said Dhoni had earned every right to decide for himself when to announce his retirement.

4. Ganguly's view on Dhoni retirement

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said all the players will be respected under his regime. Ganguly, under whom Dhoni made his India debut, said champions will not finish quickly and Dhoni is a legend of Indian cricket who has contributed massively to the country.