Cricket Dhruv Jurel’s Century, Padikkal’s Patience Power India A Towards Safety Against Australia A By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 21:31 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India A produced a gritty fightback on the third day of their unofficial Test against Australia A in Chennai, with Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal leading the charge to all but secure a draw. At stumps, the hosts reached 403/4, cutting the deficit to 129 runs in reply to Australia A's mammoth 532/6 declared.

Resuming the day at 116/1, India A made steady progress despite interruptions caused by rain. Narayan Jagadeesan (71) and Sai Sudharsan (76) provided early stability with well-constructed knocks that kept the Australians at bay. Their dismissals, however, briefly opened the door before Padikkal and Jurel seized control.

While Padikkal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 90 off 180 balls, Jurel counter-attacked brilliantly, racing to 108* from just 130 deliveries. Their unbeaten 181-run partnership for the fourth wicket proved decisive, frustrating the visiting bowlers who rotated tirelessly without reward.

Australia A threw eight different options into the attack, but breakthroughs were scarce. Xavier Bartlett, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott and Cooper Connolly picked up a wicket each, yet none managed to shift the momentum as India's middle order grew in confidence.

Jurel, in particular, showcased remarkable composure under pressure, mixing aggression with sound technique to notch a well-deserved hundred. Padikkal's patience at the other end provided the perfect balance, ensuring India A remained solid while chipping away at the deficit.

With only one day left and India A still 129 runs adrift, a dramatic twist would be needed for Australia A to force a result. As things stand, the home side's disciplined batting has placed them in a strong position to salvage a draw. For India A, the task on the final morning will be to maintain concentration, erase as much of the deficit as possible, and shut the door firmly on any late Australian push.

Match Summary:

Australia A 532/6d (98 ov)

India A 403/4 (103 ov)

Day 3: India A trail by 129 runs, Jurel 108, Padikkal 90*