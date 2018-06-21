Cricket

Dinesh Chandimal appeals against match referee's findings

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has appealed the decision to ban him for a Test
Bengaluru, June 21: Dinesh Chandimal has on Thursday (June 21) appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball in the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, and third umpire Richard Kettleborough had charged Chandimal on Saturday for changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions.

Match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment available under the code, i.e. two suspension points and a fine of 100 per cent of his match fee.

As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Chandimal will now miss the day/night Barbados Test, starting from Saturday (June 23).

Furthermore, and because two suspension points correspond to four demerit points, these have been added to Chandimal's disciplinary record.

"After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Dinesh applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct," said Srinath in an ICC release.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson backed the Playing Control Team, and said: "The ICC fully supports the match officials in their decision and will continue to do so in any other such instances.

"The strong message from last month's ICC Cricket Committee was that there needs to be stiffer sanctions for offences such as changing the condition of the ball and, as such, we will be recommending to the ICC Board at next month's annual conference in Dublin to upgrade this to a Level Three offence."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
