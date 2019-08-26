Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dinesh Karthik to lead TN for Vijay Hazare tournament

By Pti
Dinesh Karthik to lead TN for Vijay Hazare tournament

Chennai, Aug 26: Veteran batsman-wicket keeper K Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup in England, was on Monday (August 26) named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tourney to be played at Jaipur from September 24 to October 16.

This was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's State Senior Selection Committee.

Chief selector M Senthilnathan told PTI that Karthik was chosen keeping his experience in mind and his ability to motivate the players, having led various teams, including the KKR in the IPL.

"Karthik has been picked because of his experience and leadership skills. He has led at various levels, including for KKR in the IPL and that will be handy," he said.

More DINESH KARTHIK News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 20:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue