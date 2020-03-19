Cricket
Don't know when we'll win that elusive trophy: Poonam Yadav after Indian women's WWT20 loss in final

By

New Delhi, March 19: Senior India spinner Poonam Yadav had a terrific run in ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia where her team ended up as the runners up.

The leggie, who finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 13, was only Indian to make it to the ICC Women's T20 playing XI of the World Cup, which was dominated by champions Australia.

Yadav had Australia in knots in a dramatic opening game of the tournament. India's leading T20I wicket-taker took four for 19 in the opener and didn't look back, bagging three against Bangladesh before rounding off with wickets in each match.

The 28-year-old, however, is disappointed to have been a part of two sides which failed to win the WC final. Indian women lost the 2017 50-over WC to England and three years later they lost the T20 WC final to Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The cricketer from Agra is tired of finishing up runners-up twice as the elusive title evades them. Yadav now sets sights on next year's 50-overs WC in New Zealand which her ultimate goal.

In an interview with Sportstar Yadav was quoted as saying, "I am tired of finishing runners-up twice, pata nahi gold kab milega (Don't know when we'll get that elusive gold)! But 2021 World Cup should be ours and we will go all out to chase our dreams."

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
