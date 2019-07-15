Cricket

Don't take up sports, kids: Tweets dejected Jimmy Neesham

By
Don't take up sports, kids: Tweets dejected Jimmy Neesham

London, July 15: "Don't take up sport," New Zealand's dejected all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won't rankle him.

It was the first ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had ore boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved," he added.

Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday's game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand's maiden World Cup triumph.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," he said.

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
