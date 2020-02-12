Donald Trump to inaugurate Sardar Patel Stadium during India visit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25. During, the US President's visit to India. the two leaders are expected to joint address a massive public rally at the newly build Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the public meet, Trump will inaugurate, the world's largest stadium - Motera Stadium, rechristened as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, with the first cricket match at the venue set to happen in April or May.

IPL 2020 final likely to be held at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad

Trump jokingly told reporters that now he will "not feel good" about the size of the crowd as he addresses a crowd usually between 40,000 to 50,000 in the US.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," Trump said.

"And you know (it) is the largest stadium in the world. He's (Modi) building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," Trump said.

Sardar Patel Stadium: To be opened on January 2020, seating capacity, construction cost, location

Being built at an estimated cost of USD 100 million, the Motera Stadium with a seating capacity of 100,000 spectators will be the world's largest cricket stadium overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The colossal stadium in Motera will not only play hosts to cricket, but will also host other sports like football, hockey, basketball, kabaddi, boxing, lawn tennis, athletic track, squash, billiards, badminton and swimming.

(With Agency inputs)