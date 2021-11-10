Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dream to represent India has been fulfilled, says Avesh Khan

By Pti

Indore, November 10: Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan, who earned a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 10) said that his dream to represent the country has been fulfilled.

Avesh, who had 24 wickets in the IPL, deservingly got a national call-up and got the news just after MP's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match against Kerala.

"Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now," Avesh, who has 100 first-class wickets, from 27 matches, told PTI.

Avesh said that he had performed well in the last domestic season and also in the Indian Premier League, which helped him to earn the national call-up.

The right-arm speedster credited former cricketers like Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit, Devendra Bundela and Abbas Ali for spotting the talent in him and then guiding him throughout his career.

Rohit Sharma named T20I skipper, KL Rahul to don vice-captain hat for NZ series; Venkatesh, Harshal pickedRohit Sharma named T20I skipper, KL Rahul to don vice-captain hat for NZ series; Venkatesh, Harshal picked

Khan's father Ashiq Khan recalled how he gave wings to Avesh' dreams.

"My son first got associated with Indore Colts Cricket Club. Then Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and took him to his own academy. After that he did not look back," his father remembered.

His father also said that the moment Avesh landed in Indore after three-months, they straight away drove to Khurasiya's residence and sought his blessings.

As soon as Avesh came to his house, a plethora of his relatives and well-wishers had already come home to congratulate the rookie pacer.

India's T20I squad against NZ: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

India vs New Zealand T20 Series Schedule

November 17: Jaipur - 7 PM IST

November 19: Ranchi - 7 PM IST

November 21: Kolkata - 7 PM IST

Comments

MORE AVESH KHAN NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - November 10 2021, 07:30 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli thanks support staff
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 13:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments