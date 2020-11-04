Dream11 IPL sponsors sign for the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge

Dream11, Tata Altroz, Unacademy, Paytm and CEAT have all become Official Sponsors of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge.

Commenting on the associations, Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said, “With the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge we hope to build a pathway to a dedicated Women’s IPL and grow participation of women in the sport. Our Partners from the Dream11 IPL signing with us for the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is a great testament to the growth of the women’s game and for cricket in India. We hope the Jio WT20C creates heroes for young fans and inspires young girls to take up the sport. We thank all the Partners for their continuous support.

Arun Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI added, “The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge is now financially independent and this is a very positive sign for women’s cricket in India. Building self-sustainable properties which allow us to develop talent and grow our player pool is essential for us to continue our success in World cricket. The Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will increase the exposure of the women’s game to fans and in the future with a dedicated Women’s IPL, will create a new economic opportunity for women in sport. I thank all our sponsors for their support on this journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them.”

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, “Dream11 is happy to become the Official Partner of Jio Women’s T20 Challenge. Women’s Cricket is witnessing healthy growth in viewership, and we are sure to see higher traction among sports fans on Dream11 for this sporting event. It is important to promote and drive fan engagement for women-centric and domestic leagues for India to become a sporting powerhouse.”

Source: IPL Media