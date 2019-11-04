DRS blunder and running out Dhawan, Rishabh Pant angers fans after 1st T20 against Bangladesh

1. Pant's DRS error

In the 9.3rd over, Yuzvendra Chahal had wrapped Mushfiqur Rahim on the pads but India decided against review after Rohit Sharma consulted the bowler and Pant. But had India reviewed it, Mushfiqur would have been out. The decision had a big impact in the end calculations. Two balls later, Pant forced Rohit to take the lone DRS review available after Soumya Sarkar missed a cut. But the replays showed that the ball did not touch the bat, and India lost the review. Rohit Sharma was quick to show his displeasure though a in a rather funny way.

Pant's indecisivness while batting

To begin with Pant was quite slow in his approach and that could be justified to a certain extent because the Kotla pitch was rather slow. But his call for a non-existent second run ended in the run out of Shikhar Dhawan, who was looking to speed up the scoring and had just hit a six and four. Sunil Gavaskar was furious and said in the commentary that Pant sold Dhawan in the running river.

Pant finds team's backing

But despite a poor outing, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said the team will back Pant for some more time. "We have to stick with him for a while and see how he performs and what he does. He can take the game forward if he has his day. We just need to back him more," said Rohit.

He has hardly played 10 to 15 T20s, so it would be too soon to judge Rishabh Pant whether he is good or not. There's enough time before we pass over a judgement on Rishabh Pant," he said.

India's other options

India have the option of making KL Rahul the keeper and the Karnataka batsman does the role for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. India can also think of asking Sanju Samson to do the job, an original wicketkeeper Sanju though is not a regular 'keeper now. But soon, India will have to mull these options if Pant continues his wayward ways.