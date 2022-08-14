South Africa paceman Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series

The quick sustained a grade two right hip flexor muscle tear during the Proteas' crushing innings-and-56-run defeat to the England Lions at Canterbury.

South Africa have not called up a replacement ahead of a three-match series that starts at Lord's on Wednesday (August 17).

"Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match," team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said.

"After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle.

"Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team."

The tourists also have a doubt over fellow quick Kagiso Rabada, who has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

They are not short of pace options, though, with Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla in the squad.