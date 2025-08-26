Cricket Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian domestic cricket season is all set to begin with one of its most prestigious tournaments - the Duleep Trophy 2025, which kicks off on August 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

After experimenting with a four-team format last season, where squads were picked by national selectors, the tournament is back to its traditional zonal format this year. Six zones of Indian domestic cricket - North, East, West, South, Central and North East - will compete for supremacy.

South Zone and West Zone earned a direct place in the semifinals as they were the finalists of the 2023 edition, while the remaining four zones will battle it out in the quarterfinals.

North Zone and East Zone will battle out in the first quarterfinal, whereas Central Zone will be up against the North East Zone in the other quarterfinal, which will be played simultaneously at the Centre of Excellence facility in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: North Zone vs East Zone | Aug 28-31

Quarterfinal 2: Central Zone vs North East Zone | Aug 28-31

Semifinals

Semifinal 1: South Zone vs Winner of QF1 | Sept 4-7

Semifinal 2: West Zone vs Winner of QF2 | Sept 4-7

Final

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 | Sept 11-15

Duleep Trophy 2025 Venue

All matches of the Duleep Trophy 2025 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, starting daily from 9:30 AM IST.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can watch the live streaming of all matches on Jio Hotstar app and website on the days of the match.