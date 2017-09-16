Duminy retires from Test and first-class cricket

Johanesburg, September 16: South Africa left-hander JP Duminy has announced his retirement from Test and first-class cricket with immediate effect.

Duminy made 46 appearances for the Proteas in the longest format and averaged 32.85, recording six hundreds, with a highest score of 166 achieved against Australia in Melbourne in just his second match.

The 33-year-old, who also claimed 42 Test wickets, will continue to work closely with Cape Cobras while turning his attention to limited-overs cricket.

"After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect," said Duminy in a statement on Cricket South Africa's website.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years. It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.

"Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I've been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the Cape Cobras.

"In recent years I have been privileged to be a senior member and custodian of a special team environment and culture which has made me very proud.

"In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding.

Source: OPTA

"I certainly know that my playing career is far from over and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, Cape Cobras, team-mates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly."