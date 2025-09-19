India vs Oman Toss Result, Asia Cup 2025: India win the Toss and Bat First, Make Two Changes

Cricket Dunith Wellalage set to join Sri Lanka squad on This day after Father's tragic Death By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 20:41 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage faced a heartbreaking personal tragedy on September 18, 2025, when his father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack.

The devastating news reached Dunith only after he had completed playing in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old all-rounder, who was unaware of his father's untimely death while on the field, was informed moments after the match by Sri Lanka's team manager and head coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

Suranga Wellalage, aged 54, was a respected cricketer in his own right, having captained Prince of Wales College in Colombo, a detail shared by former cricketer Russel Arnold during live commentary. The tragic incident cast a somber shadow over Sri Lanka's victory, which helped them advance to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Following the news, Dunith left immediately for Sri Lanka to be with his family, leaving his participation in the remaining Asia Cup matches uncertain. The cricketing community extended heartfelt condolences to Dunith and his family. Notably, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who hit five sixes off Dunith's bowling in that match, publicly expressed his shock and support for Dunith during this difficult time.

Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya also publicly promised to offer emotional support to Dunith, emphasizing the young player's strength and the enduring legacy of his father's passion for cricket. The cricket fraternity mourns the loss deeply while standing with Dunith Wellalage as he navigates this painful period in his life.

When will Dunith Wellalage return to action for Sri Lanka?

Dunith Wellalage is reportedly set to join the Sri Lankan team on Saturday, after his father's last rites. Despite the massive tragedy, the Sri Lanka star will return for national duties. The Lankan Lions will take on Bangladesh on Saturday (September 20) in their first Super Four match, and the player is likely to play a part of the team as well.