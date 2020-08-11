Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

eBikeGO ropes in Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador

By Pti
harbhajan

New Delhi, Aug 11: Electric mobility startup eBikeGO on Tuesday said it has roped in Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador.

Through the association, the company is aiming to build mass appeal, positive voice and widespread adoption for electric mobility, eBikeGO said in a statement.

"With existing operations spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur and Hyderabad, Harbhajan's onboarding will help the company create a more ambitious presence and focus on expansion to newer markets like Chennai and Pune," it added.

"We are continuously evaluating various business models for both our B2B and B2C customer segments. At such a critical juncture, we believe our association with Harbhajan will play a big role in helping achieve the goal of taking e-mobility to masses," eBikeGO Founder and CEO T Irfan Khan said.

eBikeGO provides electric bikes on rental to individual commuters. "eBikeGO is a new-age mobility companion, and its efforts in the area of clean and green commute are commendable. I look at this association as a great opportunity and as my own way of contributing towards sustainable mobility and a cleaner environment in our country," Harbhajan said.

The startup offers its fleet to new age e-commerce companies like Big Basket, Zomato, Myntra, Burger King, Nandos, Grab.in, Delhivery, Fasoos. Its vehicles are available for rent for Rs 4,000 per month, the company said.

More HARBHAJAN SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,268,675 | World - 20,245,425
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 21:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue