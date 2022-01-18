Ashes 2021-22: ECB investigating after police are called to end England and Australia party

England and Australia players and staff gathered in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hobart after Australia sealed a 4-0 Ashes series victory on Sunday (January 16).

Tasmania Police officers were sent to the hotel to put an end to the socialising after a hotel guest complained about the noise being made by "intoxicated people".

No further action was taken by police, but the ECB is looking into the matter.

An ECB statement said: "During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart.

"The hotel management received a noise complaint, and is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

"When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused. "The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment."

England capitulated from 68 without loss to 124 all out to lose the fifth and final Test by 146 runs.